Teachers and parents must develop values of integrity in children - Bishop

Bishop Dr. Fred Agogo has called on teachers and parents to develop honesty in children

Bishop Dr. Fred Agogo, Commander of International Church Call has entreated teachers and parents to develop in children, the values of integrity, honesty, respect for others and hard work.

He urged parents and guardians to be good friends of their children, by assisting them in their quest for good education.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, Bishop Dr. Agogo, former Principal of the Bible College of Ghana, advised children to be obedient and respectful to their parents, guardians and all others.



He urged the youth, especially apprentices to be law-abiding and desist from causing troubles to avoid being branded as agents of destruction.



The Bishop called on parents to serve as role models and inculcate moral values in their children, to restore sanity and dignity into their families.

The Commander identified the major causes of moral decline, as the numerous acts of indiscipline adding; “we live in an era, where moral values have broken down and crime is committed by young people”.



He pointed out that robbery was on the increase, while prostitution, (internet fraud) and occultism were all gaining roots in communities and needed redress.



The Clergyman advised Ghanaians to eschew mayhem and abide by the principles and values that sustained national peace and that, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere and credible socialization was a civic responsibility that every patriotic citizen was expected to play a role in.



He stressed the need for all Ghanaians to be vigilant and avoid tendencies that could undermine the peace of the nation and urged religious groups to live exemplary lives for others to emulate.