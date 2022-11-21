Teachers at Dabozesi appeal to govt for a 6-unit classroom block, renovate 3-unit classroom block

A picture of one of the school's classroom

Correspondence from Nort East Region

Boyori Issah, a headteacher, and his colleague teachers at the Dabozesi D/A primary school in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region including wards' parents are appealing to the government to provide a 6-unit classroom block and also considering renovating the only deplorable 3-unit classroom block In the community for them.



GhanaWeb visited the School and the doors and windows of the classroom block were widely opened for stray animals to have access to the classrooms thereby defecating on the floor.



In the same vein, the school does not have enough furniture and classrooms for the pupils to sit comfortably to learn thus, two classes merge into one class.



The teachers say they are finding it difficult to control a large number of pupils in one class due to the unavailability of the classrooms to enhance teaching and learning.



The renovation of the 3-unit classroom block was awarded to a contractor to renovate it within a short time frame but has since been abandoned after some parts of it were plastered.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the headteacher of the school, Boyori Issah said they have been to people's doors to seek support but yielded no results.

"Our main problem is about the school but the problems are many, the few challenging ones are the school building and furniture.



"For several years, our school has had no furniture and looking at the doors and windows. We have been moving up and down to get chairs and furniture, yet we are not yielding any results," Boyori Issah said.



"When the pupils come to school, we merge them in one classroom to teach them," he added.



They are appealing for support from the government, NGOs, philanthropists, and other well-meaning Ghanaians to come to their aid.



"We have a lot of population, about 400 students but look at the situation. So we are appealing to anyone who will come and assist us to get a full 6-unit classroom block for the good people of Dabozesi to also enjoy the benefits of education," they appealed.



The situation at Dabozesi D/A primary school is not a friendly place for the teachers and the pupils as all windows and doors are widely opened to allow stray animals in.