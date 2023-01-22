Teachers encouraged to be committed to quality education delivery

Some students and staff at Mbredene M/A, Kweikuma

Source: GNA

Public school teachers have been encouraged to do their best in the teaching and learning processes to train all around and quality human resources for the quality education delivery of the country.

Sally Nelly Coleman, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Education Director said the quality of today’s children stemmed out of the kind of information and instructions received over the period.



The current trend required teachers to sit up, avoid blame games with parents and the government and inculcate thought-provoking knowledge and information to students to make them positively informed citizens who can contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.



The Metropolitan Director of Education in the company of the Sekondi – Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Abdul-Mumin Issah during a tour of four schools within the Metro, disclosed that research had revealed that teachers in public schools needed to go some 75 percent miles to promote standard and quality education delivery.



The team welcomed new entrants at Mbredene M/A, Kweikuma Junior High School, Holy Child School, and Nana Nketsia School in Essikado where school uniforms, stationeries and sweets were shared among early childhood learners to make their first encounter with a formal education a pleasant one.

She, therefore, prayed for the various teacher Unions not only to be interested in Teacher Motivations and Welfare but the need for quality and well-prepared teachers and improved student interface to raise the level of Education in the country.



The Metro Education Director entreated them to avoid teacher absenteeism and improve upon contact hours with effective academic work to make education worthwhile.



Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive said the assembly was bent on providing the necessary infrastructure to ensure that students learned in a conducive environment.



The assembly, he stated, had plans to provide a six-unit classroom block for the people of Mbredene and teachers’ quarters to encourage teacher retention.