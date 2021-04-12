Teachers entreated to join GNAT for greater benefits

Mr. Harry Kofi Mensah called on teachers to patronize GNAT activities for maximum benefits

Mr. Harry Kofi Mensah, a former GNAT officer and educationist, has called on teachers to patronize GNAT activities for maximum benefits.

He said there may be many teacher associations, but there was none that could compare to the GNAT, "therefore stay with GNAT, walk with GNAT and retire with GNAT".



Mr. Mensah added that the GNAT was formidable, progressive not in Ghana alone but in the whole of Africa.



The Educationist was speaking at the sixth Quadrennial and 53th District Delegates' Conference of the Ahanta West Municipality at Apowa.



Mr. Mensah enumerated many interventions in the area of loan facilities, access to lawyers, teachers’ rights, pension benefits, among others.

Mr. Richard Hoenyefia Boni, the Ahanta West Municipality Chairman of GNAT, thanked all members for the cooperation over the period to fight for teachers’ rights and benefits.







He however, lamented on challenges with the Tier one and two pensions with SSNIT and called on members to take advantage of the Tier three Provident Fund under GNAT.



Mr. Boni also entreated the GES to as a matter of urgency pay all arrears to avoid any industrial action.