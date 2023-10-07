Teachers fleeing Ghana as if there is a war – Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has noted that teachers are being compelled to seek opportunities abroad due to challenges in the service.

Speaking on the Friday, October 6, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, Pratt said the situation has gotten to a point where teachers are leaving the country as if the country is ravaged by a war.



“The challenges teachers are facing are not small that is why they are fleeing; they are fleeing as if there is a war in Ghana.



"16,000 have already left Ghana. Are you going to blame them? Is it their fault?” he questioned.



Ghana is reported to be experiencing mass exodus of professionals including teachers and nurses.



According to report by the Ghana Education Service, over 16,000 Ghanaian teachers had applied to the UK Department of Education for employment and some 10,000 had been certified to work in the UK by June 2024.





