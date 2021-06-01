Teachers threaten boycott after residents shit-bomb school

Children having their classes under trees

School Children at the Agona Swedru Methodist “B” School in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region are currently having their classes under trees after some residents Shit bombed the school Tuesday Morning.

Sources revealed that the action started when the school reopened and has affected both the Students and the entire teaching staff.



Headmaster of the School, Akwasi Ahensan Napoleon told Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan that the situation is unbearable. He added that the residents also eased themselves into eating bowls belonging to the teachers, covered them and placed them on and under the teacher’s tables in their classrooms.



The Headmaster said he strongly believes it’s a result of the absence of a Night Watchman and an unwalled environment that’s paving way for “wee” smokers to commit such acts.



He has, however, appealed to the authorities at the Agona Swedru Township, Assembly and Security Agencies to intervene immediately or else they will advise themselves going forward.



Some School Children who witnessed the act said they cannot bear the scent in the classroom and that’s why they are studying under the trees.

According to the pupils, this is not the first time such an incident has happened in their school.



The pupils also threatened to Boycott schooling if those behind the acts don’t put a stop to it.



“We sometimes come to school and find out that some people have shit into the school’s feeding bowls, and have placed them under the tables of both teachers and pupils” they added.



Meanwhile, the Assemblyman for the Abronye Electoral Area, Small Emmanuel Aggrey has urged teachers at the school to be calm.



According to the Assemblyman, he will organize a forum and educate the public on the negative effects of shit bombing in classrooms.