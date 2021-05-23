Teachers urged to acquire modern teaching skills

Teaching is a noble profession

Source: GNA

Professor Anthony Krueger, a Retired Senior Lecturer of the University of Cape Coast, has called on teachers to acquire “21st-century” teaching skills to be relevant to the teaching profession.

He said they must be critical thinkers, analytical, IT experts, researchers and knowledgeable to teach the current generation effectively.



A good teacher, he said, needed to possess “listening skills, exhibit love for the job, be patient, must love learning and be dedicated to teaching.”



Professor Krueger said this at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) 53rd District Delegates’ Conference of the Kadjebi District at Nsuta-Buem in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region.



“Teaching is a noble profession so teachers should not engage in any deviant behaviours in order not to dent the image of the profession,” he said, adding that they must see themselves as role models.



Prof. Krueger, who spoke on the theme: “GNAT@90; Surviving as a Reliable and Vibrant Teacher Union in the 21st Century - the Impact in the Kadjebi District,” entreated the National Executives of the Association to be neutral and apolitical to achieve desired results.



“GNAT must present a united front to achieve its objectives,” he said.

Prof. Krueger, who was at the Department of Science Education at the University, traced the progress of GNAT from 1931 to date and said it must be neutral to achieve its objectives.



He urged teachers to accept posting to hard-to-reach communities where their services were most needed.



He advised them to engage in additional income generation ventures to supplement their salary and must not see themselves as poor.



Mr Samuel Mawuena Cody, the Volta and Oti Regional Secretary of GNAT implored the teachers to take advantage of the Distance Learning opportunities to upgrade themselves.



He said their welfare was paramount to the Association, hence a Code of Conduct, Legacy Arrears, and Responsibility Allowance, among other things, had been established for them.



“GNAT is 90 years and so nobody should be left behind,” he added.