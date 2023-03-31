Teaching assistant dead after consuming food she bought from a food joint

File photo

A teaching assistant at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, a constituent of the University of Media, Arts, and Communication, has died through alleged food poisoning.

Vida Ohenewaa Akua Asiedu, the deceased, reportedly became ill after purchasing fried rice and fish from Tasty Bites, a food joint at the Dworwulu Campus of the school.



She was later admitted to the hospital, but she died.



The incident shocked the university community, and those close to her have eulogised her, with some describing her as generous and kind-hearted.



An audio recording of the deceased has since surfaced, with her praying that others do not go through what she had.

“I couldn’t sleep,” she said on the tape. I had a severe headache, felt cold, was out of breath, and could not sleep. I purchased the food from Tasty Bites like freshly cooked rice, so I asked if that was how the food tasted. Dworwulu Junction—fried rice with fish and vegetables. The Fried Rice tasted I ate the rice but couldn’t finish it because it wasn’t packaged. I later went home and ate again.



I haven’t been feeling well since. I don’t wish for anyone to go through this kind of experience. I live in Newtown, which is a Xongo community. We buy Waakye by the bucket load. You would get a stomachache every now and then. But I haven’t experienced this painful thing because of the food I ate.”



"It is painful. I am feeling restless. It looks like someone has cast a spell on you all because something had to leave your intestine and system totally.”



She finally advised the one she sent the audio to be cautious of where they buy food from.