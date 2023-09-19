'Team Dabie 4 Bawumia’ canvasses votes for Dr. Bawumia to lead NPP in the 2024 election

NPP flag

“Team Dabie 4 Bawumia”, an emerging political group within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has stated that it has intensified the electioneering to canvass votes and ensure a resounding victory for Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP’s November 4, special delegates congress.

The group comprises some delegates and supporters of the NPP supporting the Presidential bid of Dr. Bawumia.



Yaw Dabie Mensah Appiah, the leader of the team, and a former organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region made this known in an interview with the media at Odumase, in the Sunyani West constituency.



He has earlier led some of the team members to undertake a campaign outreach exercise and interacted with NPP delegates at Odumase, Abosa, Botre, Bofourkrom, and Abronye, farming communities in the constituency.



“Without Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, our political chances in the Election 2024 would be slimmer. From our interactions with some of the Ghanaian electorate, it would be easier for the NPP to break the eight and retain political power and we are bent on making that happen”, Yaw Mensah stated.



“Though the Vice President won the just ended NPP super-delegates congress with a wider margin, we have to upscale our campaign drive, interact with, and let the NPP delegates, in general, understand the need to endorse Dr. Bawumia to our great party in the next general election”.



“The NPP can’t afford to give back political power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to mess up and disrupt our social intervention programs and this can happen if we don’t endorse Dr. Bawumia to lead the party in 2024”, he added.

At Abosa, Gifty Owusu Ansah, the NPP’s Women Organiser in the area, described Dr. Bawumia as trustworthy and "easy to interact with" and she promised to rally solidly behind him to win the NPP’s November 4, polls.



She said the popularity of Dr. Bawumia in the area was an indication that the general voting masses at the grassroots level had accepted him, and therefore called on the NPP delegates to vote for him.



Dennis Amankwaa Yeboah, one of the NPP delegates at Odumase said the implementation of the “Nana Addo-Bawumia” free education policy alone remained unprecedented, hence the need to endorse Dr. Bawumia and support him to win the general elections.



He said the vice president had about 90 percent support of the NPP delegates in the constituency and however urged the Dr. Bawumia campaign team to avoid complacency and propagate the achievements of the government at the grassroots level.



He also called on the NPP leadership to support the party at the constituency and polling station levels with logistics to enable them to reach out to the voting population at the hard-to-reach villages in the constituency.