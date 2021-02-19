Tears flow as Sandema robbery victim is laid to rest

Correspondence from Upper East

Police at Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality have released the mortal remains of the 52- year old livestock trader, who was killed last week in a robbery attack near Katiu, to the family for burial.



The body of late Ansochaab Anaak was released to the family on Friday, February 19, 2021, after investigations on the body was performed, a family source told GhanaWeb.



The victim, after the release, was taken to his home at Kobdema, a suburb of Sandema, where he was laid to rest in accordance with Builsa tradition in the performance of funeral rites.



GhanaWeb Journalist, Senyalah Castro, who was at the funeral reports that it was a sad and moment of uncontrollable tears for the family and members of the community who had gathered to give the deceased a heroic sendoff.



He said whereas many at the funeral prayed for his soul to be accepted by the Almighty God, others, as they wailed, invoked curses on the killers, who took the life of their son and brought them pain.

Family members who did not want to speak on camera, said the death of Ansochaab Anaak has created a big vacuum in the family which would take ages to fill. They said he was the family’s breadwinner and a very reliable member of the community, adding that his demise will bring a lot of hardship to the family.



The family, in a sendoff prayer, said the death of Ansochaab Anaak should be the last of its kind in the area. They urged the Police to ensure the assailants are arrested and made to face the full rigours of the Law.



“Our father was all we had. He was our everything. He raised us, paid our fees and provided for us. He did virtually everything for us. But now that he is no more, I’m wondering how we, especially the younger children will survive. Who will pay our fees for us again?” one of his children said in tears. “the death of our father should be the last time anyone in Buluk should die like that. If the robberies continue and nothing is done about it, we will take our security into our own hands”. The Attack.



On the dawn of February 13, 2021, robbers reportedly attacked late Ansochaab Anaak on the Sandema - Katiu road, as he made his way to nearby communities to engage in his cattle buying business.



The robbers, who were believed to have stalked him, pounced on him in a thicket on the stretch. According to details, the robbers shot him in the chest as he tried to get away and absconded with his money and mobile phone device. An old motorbike he was using was however left lying by his side.

His death has since left residents of Sandema, Chiana and other surrounding areas in fear. Residents have heightened calls for the improvement of security in the two areas. IGP promises to do more to end robberies. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) who was on a working visit to the region this week, has promised to do more to ensure the safety of the general public.



He said the Police in the region will continue to go every length to ensure criminal activities were brought to a stop. He revealed that the Police were devising new and improved strategies to fight the menance. On his visit, the IGP visited robbery crime scenes at Sandema, Chiana and Pusu-Namogo.



