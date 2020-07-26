Regional News

Tears flow as alleged witch, 90, lynched at Kafaba is buried

The late Denteh Akua sitting on the ground

The 90-year-old woman, who was accused of witchcraft and lynched at Kafaba in East Gonja by a soothsayer and her accomplices on Thursday, July 23, has been laid to rest in Salaga.

The body was released to the family for burial after an autopsy was conducted on her at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



The late Denteh Akua was lynched at the instance of the soothsayer and her accomplices who were invited into Kafaba to identify witches.



In a video intercepted by TV3, the deceased was seen being lashed and tortured by two women while others looked on.



Police in Salaga have since commenced investigation into the matter but yet to make an arrest.



Several individuals and institutions have condemned the act.



The Chief of Kafaba, Seidu Yahaya, has since denied sanctioning the invitation of the alleged spiritualist into the community.

He promised his support and cooperation to the police to aid in their investigations.



He has also thanked the Gonjaland Youth Association for adding their voice to the calls for the arrest of the perpetrators.



Leadership of the Association joined many individuals and organizations to condemn the barbaric torture of the deceased.



Its National President, who led a delegation to Kafaba to interact with the chiefs and people of the community, appealed to them to desist from taking the laws into their own hands.



He called for a peaceful coexistence in the community.

