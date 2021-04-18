Tears flow as police officer killed by Aduana Stars defender is laid to rest

Constable Amos Mattey met his untimely death on March 1, 2021

The police officer who was crushed to death by Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams was laid to rest on Saturday, April 17 at Biwater in Tamale in the Northern Region.

Constable Amos Mattey, 23, met his untimely death on Monday, March 1 when he was allegedly knocked down by the Aduana Stars defender on the Asuotiano-Asuhyie stretch of the Berekum to Dormaa-Ahenkro highway.



He was said to have enlisted into the Ghana Police Service some six months ago.



The burial service, which took place at the Spring of Life Assemblies of God Church at Tempe-Kukuo in Tamale, saw senior police officers, friends and sympathizers bid the late Constable farewell.



Speaker after speaker eulogized the fallen officer and prayed for his soul.

The footballer has since been arraigned before the Sunyani High Court and charged on two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.



He was granted bail of GH¢60,000 with four sureties.



He is expected to reappear in court on May 5, 2021.