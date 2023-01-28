0
Tears flow as police officer who died in fire at Apromase with family is laid to rest

Sat, 28 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The town of Adomfe, a suburb of the Asanti Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti Region, was in a solemn mood as the late Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi and his family were laid to rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The late police officer died in a fire outbreak with his wife, Millicent Akyaa Agyei, and three-month-old son, Samuel Kwabena Baafi Nyamedo, when fire gutted their apartment at Apromase on January 16, 2023.

The funeral ceremony which was filled with tears, according to a citinewsroom.com report, was attended by some senior officers from the Ghana Police Service, colleagues in the service as well as family and friends.

Prior to his demise, Sgt Asante Baafi, who was 35, was attached to the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ashanti Command.

The Inspector General of Police who visited the scene after the unfortunate incident ordered the relocation of all officers and their families from the area to a different location.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare assured there will be a complete structural and technical valuation of the facility as part of a joint investigation launched to ascertain the cause of the incident by the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service.

Family and friends couldn’t hold back their tears when the remains of the deceased were being moved to the cemetery for burial.

Senior officers escorted both coffins in a procession with the late officer being honoured with a final gun salute at the cemetery.

The coffin of Sgt Asante Baafi, who was described by colleagues as hardworking and committed, was draped in a flag of the Ghana Police Service and a service cap was placed on it.

