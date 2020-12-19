Tears flow as renowned multi-million businessman Atu Mould is buried

Miguel Atu Kwamina Acheampong Mould

It was a solemn moment for family, friends and business partners as renowned businessman Atu Mould was on Friday, December 18, 2020, buried at a private ceremony at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens at East Legon.

A requiem service had been held for the 48-year-old at the St James Catholic Church at Osu in Accra with former President John Dramani Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama in attendance.



Other dignitaries including former and current ministers of state were there to pay their last respect to the man whose death shocked the business community.



Prior to the service, several mourners filed past the remains of the young entrepreneur who was also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Makam Plant and were visibly seen weeping.

Miguel Atu Kwamina Acheampong Mould died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, as was reported by MyNewsGh.com.



Details of where he died and cause of death are still under wraps but it is gathered that his company was into the rental of earthmoving equipment among other logistics.



The seven-kilometer Axim Sea Defence project which stretched from Brawire to Apewosika meant to protect the ancient coastal town in the Nzema East Municipality from the ravages of the sea and the Sea was being constructed by his company.