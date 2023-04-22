Tears flow at home of lady allegedly shot five times by boyfriend in Kumasi

Scene from the home of the 26-year-old woman shot dead

The home of a 26 years old woman, identified as Maadwoa, who was allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend, is in a statement of mourning.

A news report by UTV from the home of the late Maadwoa at Adum, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region showed family members and community members wailing.



The mother of the deceased, Adwoa Nyarko, who spoke to UTV, said that she spoke to her daughter some few hours back only to be called and informed that she had been shot dead.



Adwoa Nyarko said that come to the house and she was confronted with the reality that the message she got on the phone was the truth.



He said that she was told that the mortal remains of her daughter has been taken to the morgue; adding that she has left everything in the hands of the police.



The report also showed the scene of the shooting and bullet fragments could be seen on the floor.

Meanwhile, the police are on a manhunt for the male suspect who murdered his partner, Maadwoa, after a misunderstanding.



Watch the UTV news report in the video below:





Tears flow as woman has allegedly been shot dead at Adum in Kumasi.#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/0LUut1T255 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) April 21, 2023













