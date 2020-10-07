Tears flow on social media as Kingdom FM’s Owusuaa Kotoko dies

The late Nana Ama Owusua

A broadcast journalist with Kingdom FM in Accra, Nana Ama Owusua who is known popularly as Owusuaa Kotoko has died.

According to reports, the bubbly newscaster had a surgery but had some complications emanating from the surgery and although she fought so hard, she could not make it.



Our sources say she bled to death at a Private Health facility located at Adabraka in Accra



Currently, social media has been thrown into a state of shock with loved ones worried about the sad development on this wet Wednesday morning.



Nana Ama Owusua has since the start of her Journalism career worked with Oman FM, Class Media, and later Kingdom FM all in Accra.









