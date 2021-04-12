Techiman Assembly donates 1000 dual desks to GES

The initiative is to help feed schools in the municipality and its environs

The Techiman Municipal Assembly has presented over 1000 dual desk to the Techiman Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service to help promote quality teaching and learning in the area.

Over 1000 dual desk were presented to the Directorate at the weekend in Techiman of the Bono East Region, to feed schools in the Municipality and its environs that were in acute need of educational furniture for pupils.



Mr. John Kofi Doyina, Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), presenting the furniture commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his role in strengthening the country's educational systems, saying the President's social empowerment policies needed the country's human resource empowered to deliver.



Mr. Doyina indicated that the President’s educational policies such as the free and compulsory schooling for all school going age children, have helped to reduce poverty and empowered the citizenry to become self-reliant in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.



He said that considering education as the bed rock for national development, the Assembly had constructed additional educational infrastructure including six to 12 unit class room blocks across the Municipality, to improve delivery of quality education in the area to produce the needed human resources for the area and the country in general.



He indicated that the class rooms would help increase enrolment in the schools and bring sanity and discipline among pupils and teachers during teaching and learning, in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols of social distancing.

Mr. Doyina asked the Directorate to ensure that the desks were distributed to the needed schools to serve their intended purpose.



Mr. John Kodwo Amessah, Municipal Director of Education, Techiman, who received the furniture, said the items were donated at the right time to solve the problem where some schools were in dire need of them.



He said his office would ensure all schools practiced the maintenance culture to preserve the items, and would intensify monitoring and supervision in schools to improve teaching and learning.







Miss Doris Sarpong and Master Sherif Ahmed, second year students of the Ameyaw Municipal Assembly Junior High school (JHS), commended the Assembly for the support and that the gesture would motivate them.