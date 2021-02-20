Techiman Holy Family Hospital appeals for blood

A photo of a blood donation exercise

Dr. Ernest Ameyaw, the Medical Director of the Techiman Holy Family Catholic Hospital has appealed to churches, schools, keep fit clubs, and the general public to donate blood to the hospital to save lives.

He stated that the hospital served the Techiman Municipality and the entire Bono East Region, saying because of that it could sometimes transfuse all its stored blood to accident victims to save lives in an emergency road crash situation.



Dr. Ameyaw made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday at Techiman, the regional capital, lamenting that shortage of blood at the blood bank was a major challenge to the hospital.



He stressed that there was therefore an urgent need for blood donation to the hospital now because the blood bank was empty.



Dr. Ameyaw further underscored the need for blood donation, saying medical reports had revealed: “the more one donates blood, the fresher one’s blood becomes, and also stabilizes one’s blood pressure”.

He, however, announced the hospital in its effort to save the situation collaborated with the Buoyem St Francis Seminary/Senior High School on Sunday, February 14, 2021, for the donation of 67 pints of blood by the staff and students as Valentine's Day offer to the sick.



When contacted, Reverend Father Martin Oduro Bilson, the Rector of the School, disagreed with those who shared condoms during Valentine's Day celebration, saying “the day is not meant for fornication, adultery, and immoral conducts but rather for sharing, caring and sacrifice to one another”.



He said St. Valentine's Day was a day to show love by giving and the school management had thus assigned every February 14 to donate blood to the Hospital and other health facilities that might be in need.