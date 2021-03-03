Techiman Holy Family Hospital educates public on COVID-19 vaccination

AstraZeneca vaccine

The Techiman Holy Family Catholic Hospital has begun daily sensitization programme to educate the public on the need to receive the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination.

The essence is to deepen the knowledge and understanding of clients and generally residents of the Techiman Municipality and its environs for them to avail themselves for the vaccination.



The Public Health Education Unit of the Hospital is leading the programme about the significance of the vaccination, its effectiveness in building and strengthening the human system to fight the virus.



Again the Unit has introduced an outreach programme for designated staff to visit places and institutions like markets, Churches, Mosques and schools as part of the efforts to demystify the negative perceptions about the vaccine and to reassure the people about the potency and efficacy of the vaccine in fighting and eradicating the virus in the human body.



Madam Hyacintha Kuupuolo, a Deputy Director of Nursing Services in-charge of the Unit disclosed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday at Techiman in the Bono East Region.



She cited the country had embarked on vaccination programmes including; those against diseases like Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), Poliomyelitis and Yellow Fever for decades with no negative health implications, saying this one for the COVID-19 would be no different.



She hinted the Bono East Regional and Techiman Municipal Health Directorates had taken delivery of consignments of the vaccine and waiting for directives from authorities, adding that field staff were ready and the stage was set to start the vaccination.

Mad. Kuupuolo, therefore, urged the public to cooperate with health officers who might come around to administer the vaccine as it would help their body systems in fighting the virus anytime they were infected.



She explained many health research institutions including; the Kintampo Health Research Centre (KHRC) in the region had confirmed the safety of the vaccine, saying there was thus no need for anyone to entertain fear in going for the vaccine.



The research revealed the vaccine had ingredients such as salt, sugar and other food nutrients that was common to the body and would not be harmful to humans, Mad. Kuupuolo stated.



She entreated all to be vaccinated against the virus as besides limited resources to manage an infected person, managing the disease was expensive.



But protecting oneself by vaccinating and observing the protocols would help to save lives and resources, Mad. Kuupuolo added.