Techiman South: 225 students benefit from Ghc300k school support facility

Two Hundred and Twenty Five (225) students from the Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region have benefited from the Member of Parliament’s(MP’s) school support facility for 2023.

The students who are from the various Tertiary Institutions across the country, benefited from Ghc300,000 earmarked for investment in education in the constituency.



This is the second time the School support facility has supported students in the constituency after some 200 students benefited from the facility in 2022.



Apart from students in the constituency, artisans including hairdressers and fashion designers also received support from the Member of Parliament as a way to empower them.

Over 1200 sewing machines and Hair dryers were distributed in Dwomor, Hansua, Ahenfi, Abanim, Jamestown and Brigade.



It is expected that in the month of March, an amount of Ghc 100,000 earmarked by the Member of Parliament as soft loans will be given out to some 50 selected artisans and traders to help boost their businesses.