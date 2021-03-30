Techiman South: Confusion breaks out in NDC over forged documents

NDC Communication Officer, Issah Mahmud Ali

There is a raging confusion within the ranks of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Techiman South Constituency of the Bono East Region which has finally landed in the court.

Leaders of the party who are already in court challenging the outcome of the 2020 parliamentary results have turned their arsenals at each other with one accusing the other of forgery and altering the pink sheets used in declaring the constituency poll among a litany of allegations.



Techiman South Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Issah Mahmud Ali recently blew the cover of his own party and the fact that some leading members engaged in forging signatures.



He singled out one Abdul Hameed Zakaria who was the Election Director of the Constituency as one who masterminded such criminal acts citing instances where forged signatures on the nomination forms of the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Mr. Christopher Beyere.



“Election Director forged the signature of the Seconder, Mariam Jibreel on the nomination Forms. Bin Laden lied and convinced the Constituency Chairman and the Parliamentary Candidate of Techiman South to sign a letter directing Techiman Municipal Director of Electoral Commission not to deal with the Constituency Secretary, Suleman Twih Brempong, in terms of election correspondence because he cannot be trusted. All these evil and outrageous tactics were propagated against the Constituency Secretary and the party,” he revealed in a lengthy article sighted by MyNewsGh.com.

This is said to have sparked more revelations in the constituency as factions loyal to either side are threatening to spill the beans on details of caucus meetings about the 2020 polls and the aftermath.



Meanwhile, the Director of Elections for the Constituency Abdul Hameed Zakaria has dragged his Constituency Communications Officer Issah Mahmud Ali before a Sunyani High Court for defamation demanding GH¢490, 000 as compensation.



He is also seeking an order compelling the defendant to render an unqualified apology to the plaintiff and retract the defamatory press release, as well as order him to cease further publishing such materials in the future.