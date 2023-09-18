Techiman shooting incident at registration center part of larger NPP strategy to create mayhem in 2024 – NDC alleges

A photo of the violence that took place at Techiman

Techiman registration center shooting incident is part of NPP's strategy to create mayhem in 2024 — NDC alleges



Executives of the National Democratic Congress at Techiman have described an alleged shooting incident in the area on one of the days of the ongoing registration exercise for new eligible voters as a plan by the New Patriotic Party to cause mayhem in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference, in a video shared by TV3, one of the leaders of the party blamed the NPP for the violence that occurred on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Vatican City registration center at Techiman.



“The million-dollar question that begs for an answer now is: why would a party like the NPP, which claims to be the apostle of democracy and martyr of the rule of law, behave in such an uncivil manner? Why were they spotted in groups of tugs to intimidate and harass first-time registrants?



“It’s obvious yesterday’s incident was a dress rehearsal of their intention to create mayhem in the next general elections,” he said.



The NDC further alleged that this was part of a larger strategy to intimidate people.



The report added that on the said Thursday, there was some form of violence that led to the police firing warning shots.



It added that there were reports that some thugs fired at an anti-corruption police officer and began assaulting him.

“In an attempt to escape, the officer fired warning shots to protect his life,” the report added.



The registration exercise of new voters across the country, which is taking place at all district offices, is expected to come to an end on October 2, 2023.



Already, there have been several concerns raised about the possibility of many not being able to register because of the distance they have to cover to reach the district centers created by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



AE/SEA