Technical difficulties on passport portal resolved – Foreign Ministry

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey,Ghana's Foreign Affairs minister

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says connectivity challenges on the passport application site which made accessibility difficult, has now been resolved.

The Ministry added that applicants can now log into the system to access forms for further processing.



Aside from that, it says applicants who would find difficulties in accessing the passport portal can send an email to help@ghana.gov.gh for further assistance.

The Ministry on September 29, 2020, reported some technical difficulties being encountered with the passport portal and promised they were being worked on to restore full functional state.