Tecno Spark 10 Series: The ultimate selfie and perfomance champion

Ghanaians are lovers of selfies and always want the latest smartphone innovation out there, this is where the latest TECNO SPARK 10 series fits in offering the latest smartphone technology with an impressive camera upgrade, giving Gen Z’s and young millennials who love to record their personal growth and share their daily life mainly by taking selfies the perfect selfie device.

The latest SPARK 10 series which is currently available in two variants on the Ghanaian market, SPARK 10PRO and SPARK 10C, which comes with an superior selfie camera, bigger storage capacity, a G88 gaming processor, smooth gaming experience and trendy design offering a seamless user experience.



The SPARK 10 Pro smartphone is built with a 32MP Selfie shooter, that’s a good one for your TikTok and Instagram shots. That’s not all, the rear camera also comes with a 50 MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and Artificial Intelligence(AI) lens. These camera upgrades conceals all blemishes and accentuates your natural beauty. All of these makes the SPARK 10 Series the camera lighting pro you need in your pocket.



The SPARK 10Pro boasts of storage capacities of 256GB and 128GB ROM with an 8GB RAM whilst the SPARK 10C comes with a 128 GB Rom as well as an 8GB and 4GB Ram storage variant. With the Memory Fusion technology, the RAM capacity of the whole SPARK 10 series is increased up to 16GB, Such huge memory ensures more apps run at a much faster rate, bringing the smoothest user experience in the history of SPARK, all geared up to elevate the performance of the devices in all aspects.



For creators and gamers, the SPARK 10 Pro’s optimized the performance with MediaTek Helio G88 enables quick responsive reactions, estimates lags and intelligently improves operational smoothness, providing an unmatched gaming and entertainment experience. Additionally, The TECNO SPARK 10 series comes with a 6.8" FHD optimally-sized large screen, supported by a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast-charging capability, promising a long-lasting battery life that keeps the device powered up even under heavy use.



Availability



The latest SPARK 10 series is available in accredited TECNO shops nationwide at the recommended retail prices below. All purchases come with FREE 2GB MTN DATA monthly for 6 months as well as amazing freebies.

TECNO SPARK 10PRO



256+8GB - GHS 2,100



128+8GB - GHS 1,830



TECNO SPARK 10C



128+8GB - GHS 1,555



128+4GB - GHS 1,290