Teenager dies during labour at native nurse’s home at New Ebu

The death of the teenager is attributed to the lack of equipped maternity wards at New Ebu

A sixteen-year-old girl died while in labour at a native nurse’s house at New Ebu in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that the grandmother of the deceased due to lack of money sent the girl to a native nurse in the community for delivery and in the process, she bled profusely and died.



The native nurse managed to deliver the baby but unfortunately, the teenage mother passed on.



The incident has thrown residents into a big state of shock.



Speaking in an interview with GHONE News' Yaw Boagyan, some residents blamed the girl’s death on the lack of a health facility equipped with a maternity ward and a qualified midwife in the community. They said the absence of a health facility has put fear in many women and scared them from getting pregnant as they fear they will die during labour.



They said only a few pregnant women who have money can travel from New Ebu to Abura Dunkwa or Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to deliver.



They, therefore, appealed to the government, the Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency Hon. Elvis Morris Donkor, the District Chief Executive and other private individuals to support the community to get a maternity ward and a CHIP Compound to ensure safe delivery.

Meanwhile, the Founder of Global Peace Mission and Chief Executive Officer for the Centre of Awareness, Dr Samuel Ato Duncan promised to support the community to build a modern maternity ward to attend to pregnant women.



He urged the residents to support the community by undertaking communal labour to assist. He donated an amount of eleven thousand Ghana cedis to support the project



Lastly, the Gyaasehene of New Ebu, Nana Aseidu Bofo IX on behalf of the Chiefs of the Community said, all attempts for the Chiefs to draw the attention of the authorities to their establishment of the maternity ward in the community proved futile.



He said, all the developmental projects in the community were done by the Chiefs and residents themselves without Government support.



They made this known during the Community’s 2022 annual “Menya Moho” Festival on the Theme “Ebuman Development, Out Collective Responsibility”