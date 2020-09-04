Regional News

Teenagers in prison rescued by Give Me Hope Foundation

The Foundation intends to help build a bright future for these boys

Give Me Hope Charity Foundation, a non-profit organisation (NGO), has successfully sought justice for two boys aged 19 and 20 both of whom had been sentenced to 3 years in prison by a court. This sentence was as a result of failure to pay a fine of GHC 1,900 and Ghs 1,600 respectively.

One of the boys, an orphan, was accused of riding a stolen motorbike. The alleged owner of the motorbike absconded and couldn't be traced upon hearing of the arrest. He is alleged to have been using the motorbike for commercial purposes. The second person was accused of causing damage to the windscreen of someone's car. Though he pleaded guilty, he admitted it was an accident and not intentional. He claims to have been the sole breadwinner of his family and the one taking care of his sick mother.



According to Wisdom Dordoe, founder of Give Me Hope Foundation, the foundation was informed of their stories and has paid off the fines. In addition, their release has been secured from the prison. One of the young men, they found out about the release on the day of the release could not control his tears at such a kind gesture.



Their release was fully funded by Leticia Osei, a UK based Ghanaian donor of Give Me Hope Foundation.

The action by the Foundation will help build a bright future for these boys. The foundation has integration plans for them to make their dreams a reality.



The Foundation is currently working on taking 650 children in the slums back to school on the foundation scholarships when schools resume. The foundation is also planning its mega outreach which includes a health screening, clothes donations and the feeding of over 1000 less privileged, in December.



“We want to thank everybody who helped us to make this happen today and we call on corporate bodies to come on board and support us in our future endeavours,” Mr Dodoe added.

Source: Wisdom Dordoe, Contributor

