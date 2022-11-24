8
Telcos ready to deactivate unregistered SIMs after November 30 deadline

File photo of SIM Cards

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has said it is poised to deactivate all unregistered SIM cards after the November 30, 2022 deadline.

In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, it said Ghana card holders can avoid this inconvenience of not having access to data, voice calls, mobile money services, among others by simply completing the registration process.

“Cherished customers of the various networks... subscribers with Ghana cards can avoid this inconvenience [of deactivation] by completing the registration process,” a portion of the release read.

“Our members remain committed to supporting the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that every customer in every part of the country is able to register their SIM card(s) with the Ghana card,” it added.

This deactivation exercise will come on the back of an announcement made by the Communications and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, that all unregistered SIM cards will be deactivated by the end of this month, November.

The Minister noted that the move forms part of measures to reduce SIM-related fraud incidents in the country.

She added that a total of 20,892,970 subscribers have so far completed the SIM card registration exercise.

ESA/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
