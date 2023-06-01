Telecommunication firms deactivate 9 million unregistered SIM cards

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

In compliance with a directive from the National Communications Authority (NCA), telecommunication firms in Ghana have deactivated approximately 9 million unregistered SIM cards.

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, had initially announced the commencement of the SIM card re-registration process on October 1, 2021.



While the exercise was expected to conclude within six months, it faced several challenges, leading to multiple deadline extensions.



The final deadline for SIM card re-registration ended yesterday, May 31, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Communications.



Subscribers who failed to complete the re-registration process will face blockage, restricting their access to essential services such as phone calls.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr. Ken Ashigbey, shed light on the situation, stating, "Those who have not fully registered their SIM cards will be blocked, and as we speak, the numbers of those that will be blocked are about 9 million."



In addition to the SIM card blockage, approximately 7.4 million subscribers who failed to register their SIMs will also be denied access to their mobile money accounts.

Dr. Ashigbey further emphasized that these subscribers would not be able to make calls, receive calls, send texts, or use data services.



However, he reassured the affected individuals that their funds on the SIM cards would be safeguarded by the network operators.



"For the 7.4 million subscribers who have over GH¢200 million on their wallets, when they are barred, they will get the opportunity if they register, they will get their numbers back to have access to their monies and historical records backed," he stated.



The deactivation of unregistered SIM cards aims to enhance security and combat fraudulent activities, ensuring a safer and more reliable telecommunication network for all subscribers in Ghana.



Users are strongly encouraged to promptly re-register their SIM cards to restore full access to services and safeguard their mobile money accounts.



YNA/OGB