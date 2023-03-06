Teleku-Bokazo Chief commends Adamus Mining Company for providing training skills for young women

Nana Afful Kwaw II

The Chief of Teleku-Bokazo near Nkroful in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Nana Afful Kwaw II, has commended the management and staff of Adamus Mining Company for instituting training program to equip young women in Nzema with skills.

He made the commendation at Aiyinasi where the Adamus Mining Company launched its Women Empowerment Project.



One hundred (100) young women have been enrolled into the program.



The beneficiary young women are expected to be given setups to establish their own business at the end of the training.



They will be trained in the areas of hairdressing, millinery and accessories, beauty technology, makeup and cosmetic science.

Nana Afful Kwaw II said the training of the young women in Nzema by the company would reduce unemployment situation in the area.



He said life was not all about going to school to become a professor but it also good to learn apprenticeship to become a hairdresser, dressmaker, welder among others because nowadays people are getting money from these works.



He called on the beneficiary young women to take their training seriously.



"Let me tell you that Adamus Mining Company think about your welfare that is why they are doing this for you so I will urge you to take this training seriously to become responsible parents in future. Respect your trainers, if you think you will not respect the trainers then stay at home because I will visit the training center at Teleku-Bokazo on time to check your seriousness and behavior", he advised.

He, took the opportunity and appealed to the Adamus Mining Company to support the Teleku-Bokazo Community to develop.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh commended the Adamus Resources Company for taking such a great move to reduce unemployment rate in the District.



He said the Ellembelle District Assembly would continue to support the company to operate in the area without any setback.



He took the opportunity to disclose that in March 2023, the Akufo-Addo-led government would launch a Community Mining Programme in the District to provide alternative livelihood services to the illegal miners in the area.

He urged the beneficiary young women to advise their husbands and family members to stop engaging them themselves into galamsey activities in the Ellembelle District.



On her part, Mrs. Angela List, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adamus Mining said the company's aim was to provide training skills to young women in Nzemaland to become self-reliant and responsible.



She pledged that the company would train another batch of young women after this training.



She emphasized that, "it is our hope that with such an investment in training and entrepreneurship programme will impact Ghana as a whole starting here in the Western Region. Entrepreneurs form majority of the sphere of people across the globe because they are able to identify and capitalize on our industry demand".

Angela List said the training being offered by the College of Beauty Arts and Entrepreneurship was intended to equip an individual with skills to create a better life for an individual and therefore urged the beneficiary young women to take their training seriously.



"The training being offered in this institution is intended to equip you with the skills and resources to create a better life for yourself and your family. We will motivate you to take your studies seriously because it is the first step in becoming self-reliant", she advised.



Some of the beneficiary young women who spoke to the media expressed their profound appreciation for the kind gesture and promised to take their training program seriously.



"We are very excited today, we never thought about it, God bless Adamus Mining Company and we promise to take our training seriously without wasting the investment the Adamus Mining Company is investing in us", they stated.