Tell Ghanaians you won’t repeat past mistakes – Asantehene to Mahama

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has admonished NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to assure Ghanaians that the mistakes that happened under his tenure as President will not be repeated if he is re-elected in the upcoming December polls.

The Asantehene made the comments during a visit by the former President to introduce his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to him on Wednesday at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



According to the king, it is important for Mahama to do an introspection and explain to Ghanaians the mistakes of the past and how he has corrected those mistakes to warrant a second chance.



“You have been a President before and you want to return again as President. I have spoken to you a lot and I have said that if you want to come back, let Ghanaians know what went wrong yesterday. Also let Ghanaians know that the mistakes won’t be repeated.

“When you lost the election, I said that Ghanaians voted against you out of disappointment and anger. And when you were re-elected as flagbearer and you informed me, I asked you whether you have looked at your mistakes in the past and how you can convince Ghanaians how you will correct those mistakes.”



The Asantehene added “the sitting President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wants to be re elected for another 4 years and he has been going round explaining to Ghanaians what he has done. You have just told me what you did when you were President, and what you want to do if you get another chance. What you have to do is to tell Ghanaians the wrongs of the past and how you will correct those wongs.”

