Tell me what has changed in Ghana for people to be quiet - A Plus

Kwame A-Plus is a political activist and musician

Kwame A-Plus is wondering what exactly has drastically changed in the country for Ghanaians to stay quiet.

The musician turned political activist explained that beyond the deception that Ghanaians have suffered at the hands of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, there is nothing outstanding for Ghanaians to be so happy about that they will not voice out their frustrations.



A-Plus has been one of the most vociferous critics of this current administration, led by Nana Akufo-Addo - a man he had once campaigned for but later admitted he was blinded into believing could change things for the better; better than John Dramani Mahama.



Speaking on Starr Chat on Starr FM recently, Kwame A-Plus told Nana Aba Anamoah that the very people who would not have justified things like the new taxes in Ghana today, are boldly doing so.



The conversation begins with Kwame A-Plus providing answers to an an earlier question, followed immediately by Nana Aba Anamoah, and then in that order.



"Do you think if Oppong-Nkrumah had his way, in this crisis, he'll come and justify taxes? When he was sitting on Joy FM as a morning show host, would he justify this?"

"If it makes sense..."



"Yes, it will make sense today because when John Mahama and NDC is not in power, everything makes sense. It makes sense to Christian Council. It makes sense to Peace Council. It makes sense to Christian groups. It makes sense to Occupy Ghana."



"I didn't criticize John Mahama; I criticized the system and that is who I am. I have not changed. It's not about John Mahama; it is about the system and it is the same system we have. What has changed in Ghana for anybody to be quiet? Tell me one thing that has changed in Ghana for anybody or group of people to be quiet?"



"Free Education."



"And Free Education is one thing that has changed and so now everything has changed about Ghana? And John Mahama didn't do... John Mahama had his own goods. John Mahama was doing so many good things. If you enter the Bank of Ghana Hospital, if you enter University of Ghana Hospital, you will notice that anybody as a leader who built that thing in this country, has a certain foresight," Kwame A-Plus explained.

"Did you know all of this in 2016?"



"Because I thought Akufo-Addo could do better."



