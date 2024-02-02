Tell politicians to use their children to forment violence – Chief advises youth

File photo

Some chiefs in the Ahafo Region have underscored the need for Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to avoid politicians who would want to use them to foment trouble this election year.

The Omanhene of the Ntotroso Traditional Area in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, Barima Twereku Ampem II, called on stakeholders in the December general elections in Ghana to work towards peace.



He emphasized the need to learn from the experiences of other countries where violence has destabilized and hindered their progress.



According to him, should politicians come to the youth and ask them to go and engage in violence, they should tell the politicians to first use their children before coming to them.



“We do not want examples of Rwanda, South Africa, and other countries to happen in Ghana. I am admonishing Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to stay away from politicians who would want to use them for violent activities.



"If they come to you and advise you to indulge in violent acts, tell them to let their children do the same. You cannot participate in violence for them or die for their children to live. They cannot send their children abroad and then use you to carry out their violent acts. There is a need for us to ensure peace before, during, and after the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.”

He described Ghana as a model of democracy in the sub-region and asked the political parties, the Electoral Commission, and the media to commit to peace and safeguard the country’s democratic credentials.



He told the politicians, “You can contest the election, but you can’t win with violence. Your expertise, campaign message, and vision will convince people to vote for you. Everyone can run, and Ghanaians will choose who to vote for. You should conduct a decent campaign that is free of insults, vilifications, and other sorts of attacks on your opponents.”



Nana Boakye Bonsuhas, Acting President of the Duayawnkwan Traditional Area and Chief of Susuanho has warned Ghanaians to be mindful of their words during the election time to avoid strife.



He said the effects of post-electoral violence could be devastating to the development of the country.



He then cautioned the youth not to allow themselves to be deceived by politicians into doing anything lawless to ignite chaos and violence in the 2024 general elections.

He said winning an election should not be at all costs, and those who would be defeated must accept defeat and congratulate those who won.



“You should not engage in acts of violence because you want to win at all costs. If the people decide and God determines the winner, you should accept defeat. You cannot turn the country bloody because you want to become president at all costs.



"All the candidates want to transform Ghana, and that is why it is an election, and the voters are the ones to decide who they want. You should tell them what you want to do and not use violence to seek power,” he added.