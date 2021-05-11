Tell the world and your children that China’s cocoa gives toothache – Allotey Jacobs

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Recently, several Chinese news outlets reported that China has exported a batch of 500 kilograms of cocoa beans worth about $3,600 to Belgium.

For years the Chinese have researched into 500 cocoa germplasm resources from 28 countries, including Ghana.



They cultivated their first and new cocoa variety known as Reyin 4, which has been patented.



Other cocoa varieties with code names, such as ZYP6-8 and Xiangke 1, have been developed and evaluated by international organizations and found to be of high quality with a unique flavor. China’s cocoa is grown in the Hainan Province located in the South China Sea.



Ghanaians however have been expressing worry over the news of China venturing into cocoa production.



But in an interview on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show with Kwabena Don Prah, the former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs is allaying fears about the supposed threat posed to Ghana’s share of the global cocoa market following the entry of China into cocoa production.

Allotey Jacobs rather said China’s entry into cocoa production should challenge Ghana to be more aggressive about adding more value to its cocoa beyond chocolate and cocoa powder and preach to our upcoming generation and the world that China’s cocoa gives toothache.



“China will never have the muscles over Ghana in cocoa production. Ghana’s cocoa is the best in the world. China should know that cocoa production is not about artificial intelligence that they can beat us like they are doing to the Americans now.



"We should also develop a strategy to preach to our children and the world that when one consumes China’s cocoa, they will get a toothache,” he added.



He also commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo for his leadership and collaboration with the Ivorian government when it comes to cocoa pricing on the world market.



Apart from the threat from mainland China, Taiwan and Australia have also started growing cocoa.

In Taiwan, cocoa is grown in Pingtung, the southernmost city and surrounding areas that were previously known for areca nuts, chewed for their stimulant effect but blamed for causing some of Taiwan’s leading cancers.



Since the early 2000s, Taiwanese farmers have replaced areca nuts with cocoa. About 300 farmers have 200-250 hectares of cocoa farms and produced about 4,000 tonnes of cocoa pods, or 250 tonnes of dry beans, in 2019, almost double 2014’s haul.



In Australia, cocoa production is in Queensland along the wet tropical coast from the Daintree region to south of Tully.



Although current production is on a small scale, the expectation is that with technology it will expand rapidly and compete with the big producers.