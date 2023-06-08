Tell the world how you rejected ambassadorial position from Mahama - Apaak hits back Anyidoho

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South Constituency

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has denied claims by Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), suggesting he was sacked by John Mahama less than 48 hours after the death of former President John Evans Atta-Mills.

Contrary to Anyidoho's assertions, Clement Apaak has suggested that it was, in fact, Koku who turned down an ambassadorial position offered to him by former President John Dramani Mahama.



Apaak further disclosed that Anyidoho was allowed to continue serving as a presidential staffer assigned to national security until January 2017.



Taking to Twitter, Apaak responded directly to Anyidoho's claims, stating, "... also indicate that JM offered you an ambassadorial position and you turned it down. He allowed you to continue as a presidential staffer assigned to national security. You served in this capacity till 7/1/2017 and, like the rest of us, took ex-gratia."

YNA/WA