Tell us how you funded your lavish wedding - NPP Communicator to Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi and his wife

Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s Communication Team, Abraham Kwaku Gyasi (AK GYASI) has questioned the basis of claims by the Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi that the Ghanaian economy under the current administration.

According to the NPP communicator, the pomp and pageantry that characterized the recent marriage ceremony of the NDC national communication officer paint a picture contrary to the gloomy one usually said of the Ghanaian economy by Sammy Gyamfi.



“It will be very interesting if what we are hearing that he spent GHC600,000 on his wedding is indeed true. What it confirms is that the country is not in ruins as his likes claim. It is normal if he had indeed raised GHC600,000 even if it was with the effort of his wife or he had support. But what that proves is that there is money in the country and whoever is willing to work will have their due.



“He has done well as a young man. it is right and encouraging if you are able to make it in the political space. But I want to ask him if he was actually able to raise GHC600,000 for his wedding in the same economy he claims to be in tatters. Even if it was given to him by his benefactors, they must have made the money in this same country,” Mr Gyasi said.



Sammy Gyamfi and Irene Amankwaa Karikari married in a private ceremony held in Accra on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The colorful ceremony witnessed the attendance of several dignitaries who were treated to music performances from some top artists including Akwaboah, King Promise and Piesie Esther at one of the plush neighborhoods in the capital city of Ghana.



George Opare Addo, the NDC's re-elected National Youth Organiser, has been quoted as criticizing Sammy Gyamfi over the alleged mansion.



Opare Addo, who was calling out Sammy Gyamfi for openly campaigning for his competitor in the party's recently held youth elections, questioned his revenue source.



KPE