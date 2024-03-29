Tell us who NPP’s running mate will be – Bawumia’s spokesperson dares Ghanaian prophets

Spokesperson for the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako

Dr Gideon Boako, the spokerperson for New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has dared Ghanaian prophets claiming to possess the ability to foretell events to reveal the vice president’s choice of running mate.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Dr. Boako sarcastically suggested that prophets known to make such claims rather wait for an event to occur before claiming to have predicted them.



He thus challenged prophets to accurately come out with their prediction of Bawumia’s running mate rather than waiting to later engage in such antics.



“As for this one, the prophets will have to help us... they rather wait for it to happen and then come out to say that they prophesied about it but as for this one, they should say it before it happens,” he stated amidst laughter from himself and other panel members on the program as well as the host, Kwame Sefa Kayi.



In support of Dr. Boako’s statement, the host described such characters as deceitful.



Vice President Bawumia is yet to name his running mate with barely 8 months to the December 7 general elections.

As the party awaits its running mate for the 2024 vote, a strong case is being made for the vice president to name an indigene of the Ashanti Region, which is the NPP’s stronghold,



However, some critics have called for the criteria to be expanded beyond the scope of Ashanti Region in consideration of other factors such as regional balance, party unity and personality traits.



Names including that of Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr, Yaw Osei Adutwum, Frema Akosua Osei-Opare, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Bryan Acheampong among others have emerged as frontrunners in the race for NPP’s running mate slot.



GA/SARA



