Tell us your track record in building a single infrastructure for digitalisation – Adongo to Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, has challenged Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to show Ghanaians his track record in building infrastructure for the digitisation he always credits himself with.

According to the lawmaker, the Vice President should only name one piece of infrastructure that he has put in place for the digitisation drive.



Adongo stated that the days of not knowing him and giving him the benefit of the doubt are long gone.



He stated that Dr. Bawumia now has a record against which he will be judged.

He then challenged him to a debate on the economy, indicating that Dr. Bawumia has contributed nothing to the presidency of Akufo-Addo and cannot go about claiming to have his own vision.



”Anytime he is ready, wake me up from sleep. He can choose his own venue; he can choose his own moderator. In fact, he can come with his books for reference. But just wake me up from sleep and tell me Bawumia says he wants to debate his vision and his knowledge about the economy and digitalisation, and I will meet him.



"We will respond to him for every unguided and lying statement he would make. If the NPP decides to choose him as the flagbearer, that is their problem. But he must be factual. He must not take the people of Ghana for granted, ” he added.