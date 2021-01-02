Tell your supporters to stop the demonstrations – Baptist Senior Pastor to Mahama

Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

A Senior Pastor of the First Baptist church Rev David Kwame has commended former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for resorting to the courts to address their grievances relating to the outcome of the 2020 general elections.

He however, asked the Presidential Candidate of the NDC to call on his supporters to stop the street protests and rely on the court to deal with the matter.



He told TV3 in an interview on 31st night Church service Thursday that “I am happy that the NDC has gone to court. I will appeal to the former president Mahama to encourage his people to stop the demonstrations.”



Mr Mahama on Wednesday December 30 filed a petition at the Supreme Court which seeks, among other things, a rerun of the presidential elections, asking the Court for an order to restrain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Second Respondent, from holding himself out as President-elect.

In spite of the court action Mr Mahama said supporters of the NDC will still be ion the streets against the result of the polls.



“While in court, the NDC will continue all legitimate actions, including protests, to demand the enforcement of the rule of law and protection of life and property of the good people of Ghana,” Mr Mahama said in a tweet.



“The National Democratic Congress has decided to proceed to the Supreme Court to contest the results of the rigged elections of December 7. The decision follows a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party on Tuesday in Accra,” he said.