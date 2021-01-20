Tema: 105 persons arrested for flouting directives on wearing of nose masks

All the suspects are currently being at the Command after which further action will be taken

A total of 105 suspects have been rounded up by the Tema Regional Police Command for non-compliance with the Government’s directives on the wearing of nose masks as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19.

The four-hour operation around Tema Community One on 20th January 2021 is a move by the police to enforce the directives on the observation of the Covid-19 protocols.



The suspects, who were arrested going about their usual businesses regardless of the directives, were made up of 9 women and 96 men within the age brackets of 17 to 64 years. Out of the total number, 22 of them had no masks at all while 83 had the masks in their possession but woefully refused to wear them. Some of the suspects called friends and relatives to bring them masks while under police custody.



All the suspects are currently being meticulously screened at the Command after which further action will be taken.

The Command asked the general public to adhere strictly to the Government’s directives in order to curtail the deadly virus if not to totally eradicate it.



