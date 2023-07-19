Tema Central MP partners Rainbow Trust Foundation to donate books, bags, other materials to basic schools

Yves Hanson-Nortey with some of the pupils and teachers during the exercise

Yves Hanson-Nortey, the member of Parliament for Tema Central on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, donated books and other learning materials to some selected basic schools in the constituency.

The exercise which was in partnership with the Rainbow Trust Foundation, saw the MP and volunteers from the foundation present books, bags, and other materials to the Redemption Basic School, Republic Road Basic School and Complex School JHS



The charity exercise which was themed 'Books to Go' project was to mark the reopening of the school's library. RTF donated a wide range of books, including storybooks to ensure that the library was well-stocked.



The project, which began in 2013 and has benefited hundreds of schools across Ghana with the foundation also distributing high-quality unique bags to students.



In his address, Yves Hanson-Nortey acknowledged the kind gesture of the foundation, praising them for supporting education in his constituency.



Hanson-Nortey urged students to embrace reading culture by frequently visiting the library to enjoy the variety of books it has been stuffed with.



He also appealed to parents of the school children to imbibe reading culture in their children and also pay keen attention to the reading materials their wards are exposed to.

Turning his focus to the management of the school, Yves Hanson-Nortey implored the administration to activate all protocols necessary to ensure the effective maintenance of the books and facility.



Joyce Philip Ampofo also expressed her gratitude to the MP and the Education Director for their support in making books more accessible to students and sparking their interest in reading. She also provided guidelines on how students should handle the books responsibly to keep them safe.



The donation to the schools forms part of a three-day initiative that RTF and the office of the MP for Tema Central are embarking on in the constituency with the primary goal of cultivating reading culture in the pupils and enhancing their knowledge in various fields of study.



The donation ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Bernice Selina Owusu, the Tema Metropolis Education Director, Akua Atta, the Municipal Education Officer, ay others.



KPE