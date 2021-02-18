Tema Central Sub Metro District Council inaugurated

The sub-metro in Tema has been commissioned

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has inaugurated the Tema Central Sub-Metropolitan District Council and also commissioned the office of the sub-metro in Tema.

The Tema Central Sub-Metropolitan District Council is composed of 20 councillors – eleven elected members of the assembly within the sub-metropolitan area and nine appointees. They swore the oath of office, allegiance and secrecy.



Alhaji Shehu Kadiri, Metropolitan Coordinating Director, said the Tema Central Sub-Metropolitan District Council was created out of the TMA.



It follows the elevation of the then Tema West Sub-Metropolitan District Council, which had oversight responsibility for the Tema Central Constituency, into a municipal assembly some few years ago.



He said the inauguration was in fulfilment of Section 3 (4) of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936) and the Local Government Sub-Metropolitan District Councils of Metropolitan Assemblies (Establishment, Composition and Functions) Instrument, 2015, L.I. 2223.



He said, “by the establishment of the sub-metro, the people are given voice and opportunity to contribute towards development of their respective areas.”



Adding that "they are closer to the people and they are readily available to deal expeditiously with the concerns of the people as it gives meaning to good governance and participatory democracy in our collective effort towards nation-building."

Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, said the key mandate of the council was to promote popular participation amongst the citizenry and to inculcate high sense of ownership where local development was concerned.



He said, "indeed, your position as Councillors places greater responsibility on you not only as citizens, but you are Community Leaders, and you are expected to exhibit exceptional qualities and commitment towards the realization of the Phase Two of the Tema Restoration Agenda."



Mr Anang-La assured them that the Assembly was behind them and would significantly support them to ensure that the expectations of the citizenry were met.



He encouraged them to come out with innovative strategies to help generate enough revenue in their communities and entreated them to put premium on sanitation to rid the City of filth.



He further called on community members and all stakeholders, including; business entities and faith-based organisations within the area, to collectively support the District Council for it to succeed stressing that their active participation would ultimately proffer solutions to critical issues affecting the Community.