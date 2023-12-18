Tema Community 25 Lions Club fills Joshkrisdan's Children's Home with delight

The Lions Club members with the children at the orphanage

The Tema Community 25 Lions Club has made a donation to the Joshkrisdan's Children's Home at Ningo as part of their efforts to ensure that the less fortunate and vulnerable in society feel loved and that they enjoy the Christmas festivities.

The kind gesture to show love for the children came off on Saturday, December 16, 2023.



The club, which is known for its humanitarian services, donated bags of rice, clothes, toiletries, drinks, and other important items that filled the children with smiles.



According to the club’s president, Lion Martin Adade, this is their third donation to the children in a row.



“Tema Community 25 Lions Club is a member of the Lions Club International. What we do is on a yearly basis, we make donations to an orphanage within the catchment area. So catchment area we are looking at Prampram, Ningo, and Old Ningo. So, there is an orphanage that we’ve been doing donations there for the past three years. This is the third year running that we’ve been doing this,” he told the media.



He further stated that the donation falls under the category of hunger, which is a major theme on their calendar.

“For the Lions Club, we have 5 thematic areas that we help people - it’s a service club. We have childhood cancer, environment, vision, diabetes and the fifth one is hunger. So the hunger, we talk about relieving hunger, which is about people who don’t have enough. So while we have some, we believe that we are in the position to also give to other people. So that is why we do this activity on a yearly basis,” he added.



Bella Wredu, the administrator and the house mother of the children, received the items on their behalf.



She conveyed her gratitude to the Lions Club for the donation.



“They have done very well. We are most grateful for such an awesome donation. In fact, it is so awesome to us that we are going to use it wisely to feed the kids. We are most grateful to the Lions Club,” she said.



The Joshkrisdan’s Children’s Home appears to be the adopted ‘baby’ of the club within the catchment area and therefore they are required to make such donations every year and spend quality time with the kids.





Highlighting the aim of the Lions Club, Lion Martin said offering a handout to their community is their mission.



“Lions Club is a service club. Service club in the sense that we believe that where there is a need there is a Lion. This means that when we see that there is a particular need in a particular area, we come to support it. That is why we have those five areas. So within those five areas, we see that there is a need, and this time, is hunger for the orphanage. That is why we are trying to support them,” he explained.



The donation also marks the beginning of exciting activities lined up by the club in the festive season, he added.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, catch this eye-opening conversation Etsey Atisu had with Nana Prah Agyensaim VI about how he came to have the cleanest town in Ghana, on People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.