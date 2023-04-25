Tema Community 7 assembly man fetes food vendors, small-time business owners

Kwasi Asomani

Kwasi Asomani, the Assembly man for Union Electoral Area in Tema Community 7, on Monday, hosted a party for food vendors and small-time business people in his electoral area in a memorable get-together.

Innovatively, it was a yam party, where one of Ghana’s most important tubers was made the toast of partygoers in a move that highlights delicious Ghanaian cuisine and also promotes the consumption of local food.



However, what is probably most memorable about the party is that it became the scene where the good works of Kwasi Asomani who is also the Chairman of the Tema Metro Sub Committee for Security and Justice, received praise like never before.



It was thronged by a host of local government experts who took turns to salute the man who was adjudged the best Assembly Member in the whole of the Tema Metropolis for 2022.



Among the big-name attendees were Bob Amiteye, the Tema Co-ordinator of Civil Society Organizations, Dr. Bryan Baston, a lecturer at the Regional Maritime University and Local Governance expert, Hon. Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema and Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, Secretary to the Tema Sakumor Shrine and a Mainstream Politician with the umbrella family.



“This party in which both a Ghanaian staple food is celebrated and smalltime business owners are acknowledged with citations, tells of the sense of innovation and creativity of Hon. Kwasi Asomani,” said Hon. Bob Amiteye, who spoke at the function.



He adds, “it is no wonder that in 2022 he was adjudged the best Assemblymember in the whole of Tema.”

It was not only Hon. Bob Amiteye who had praise for Hon. Kwasi Asomani – speaker after speaker at the party praised the Union Electoral Area Assembly member for his sense of innovation and creativity.



Hon. Kwasi Asomani himself earlier gave out citations to food vendors and smalltime business people that had been penciled for recognition.



According to Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, who was in attendance, “when Hon. Asomani was adjudged the best Assembly member in Tema, I was not surprised because the man richly deserves it.”



The former NDC Constituency Executive pointed out that Hon. Asomani has been the resourceful person behind annual free health screening for people in his electoral area, employment and educational opportunities for youth and free food and upkeep token for the aged and widows.



Every Republic Day on July 1st, Hon. Kwasi Asomani organizes free parties for the elderly and widows in his electoral area.



Recently, the Assembly member for Union Electoral Area gave awards to some 56 people in his Electoral Area as a way of encouraging them to be resourceful.

It was on the basis of this that Abibinsroma foundation, a civil society organization which monitors governance at the local government level adjudged Hon. Kwasi Asomani as the best Assembly member in Tema in 2022.



Meanwhile, Hon. Asomani received all the praise and well wishes in humility vowing to let it guide him to be even more of service to his electoral area.On his part, Hon. Sylvester Yankey, a local government expert and chairman of the Tema Central Submetro said “Hon. Kwasi Asomani has performed very well in the areas of security, health, sanitation, jobs, education and sports. So he deserves commendation”.



Mrs. Comfort Angele Nai, an officer of the DVLA and hardworking women organizer of Tema East NPP as well as Inspector Osei Wireko Ampem were also in attendance at the well-attended function.



Some residents were full of praise for Inspector Osei Wireko Ampem, who is also the Station Officer for the Tema Community 8 Police Station for his hardwork and dedication to duty.