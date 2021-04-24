Tema East MP calls for collaboration to fast-track development

Mr Odamtten made the call at the First Ordinary Meeting of TMA

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tema East, has called for the collaboration of stakeholders to fast-track the holistic development of the area.

“I am calling on stakeholders to give me a clean slate and open up to me devoid of extreme partisan political classification for us to deliver to the people,” he said.



Mr Odamtten said this at the First Ordinary Meeting of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), which was to consider its Authority Report, which contains recommendations generated from the various working sub-committees, for ratification and implementation.



The recommendations covered justice and security, environmental health, social development services, ports and harbours development, finance and administration, revenue mobilisation and agriculture among others.



The meeting was in accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Act 936 of 2016, which enjoins District Assemblies to hold ordinary assembly meetings each quarter of the year.



Mr Odamtten said he supported the call by the Speaker of Parliament for people to be mindful of their political activities as there was life after politics, hence, the need to build consensus when in power.



“So far I’m happy and appreciate the level of corporation between my office and leadership of the Assembly to ensure that the constituency receives the needed development, even though we belong to different political persuasions, our supporters must learn from us,” he said.

Mr Odamtten said with support of his team, he had opened a research centre to monitor and inform the Assembly of some available international grants they could take advantage of to get money for specific development projects.



He gave the assurance that he was prepared to fully participate in the implementation of the Assembly’s policies and projects to ensure the total development of Tema.



The MP, who was the immediate past MCE of the TMA, bemoaned the indiscriminate siting of containers and other structures in the area.



“It saddens my heart to see containers springing up because the Assembly put in plans to redevelop the markets to provide selling place for traders instead of putting up such structures all over the place”.



The Ordinary Session was attended by Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, the Greater Accra Representative on the Council of State, Mr Yves Nii Noye Hansen, Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Assembly members, and heads of department.