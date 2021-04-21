Tema East MP donates to Muslim Community

Isaac Ashai Odamtten presenting the items to the Muslim community

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, has presented assorted items to the Muslim community as they observe the holy month of Ramadan.

The MP donated items, including packs of tin milk, sacks of sugar and boxes of tea leaves, for distribution to over 20 mosques in the constituency.



Mr Odamtten said the donation would help the adherents of Islam in the Holy month as they seek the intervention, mercy and goodness of Allah.



He commended the Chief Imam and the Muslim community for their support and prayers.

“I wish all Muslims Ramadhan Mubarak, and asked for Allah's blessings to all his constituents, especially the Muslim Ummah,” he said.



Sheikh Adam Abubakari, the Metropolitan Chief Imam, received the items and expressed gratitude to the MP on behalf of the Islamic community and the mosques, for his usual kind gesture and unending benevolence.



The Tema Metro Chief Imam, assisted by Imam Umar Abdulai, of Tema Newtown Station Mosque, used the occasion to ask for Allah's guidance and blessings for the MP.