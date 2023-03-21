Tema East MP files nomination, calls for unity for victory 2024

Isaac Ashai Odamttenf, MP for the Tema East Constituency

Source: GNA

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema East Constituency, has filed his nomination at the Party Office at Tema Community One for re-election in May 2023.

The MP, who was accompanied by a team of supporters to submit his forms, charged party functionaries and all contestants for both the Parliamentary and Presidential across the country, to unite and organise a campaign based on facts and not antagonism.



Mr Odamtten said Ghana would be entering into an unprecedented General Election in 2024 and urged the NDC not to take things for granted, but work together for the party and for Ghanaians.



“Across the country, many are calling for the return of the NDC into government, the power to win Election 2024 is before us, if we work for the common interest of Ghana, we will succeed, for this is not the time to seek for personal interest,” he said.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema after the filing, Mr. Odamtten who served as a former Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, explained that the Election 2024 had already started attracting various campaign strategies “unknown in our democratic dispensation.”



He however, expressed confidence in getting re-elected to continue the work started through the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, and in Parliament which had impacted the lives of his Constituents, specifically in the area of education, security, health, and infrastructure among others.

"I have no doubt in my mind that the people are still yearning for the leadership of Ashai Odamtten and as the NDC embarks on a journey to elect Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates, I believe that I hold the key to maintain the seat for NDC in Tema East Constituency," he said.



He said the NDC laid a solid foundation through the prudent management of the economy and succeeded in maintaining a substantial growth rate and reduced inflation consistently. T “Our public and private sector policies and programmes have been robust and successful in building the foundation for the sustained prosperity for all.



He said Ghanaians needed the NDC back to rescue and rebuild the broken walls of Ghana, and restore hope, prosperity, unity of purpose, government for all and by all irrespective of their background



Mr. Odamtten urged Ghanaians to return the NDC to power to repair the damaged economy and advanced the nation in a manner that the growth trajectory would be accelerated.