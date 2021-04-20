Tema East MP graces inauguration of new governing board of Tema Technical Institute

Tema East Member of Parliament, Isaac Ashai Odamtten

Source: Seidu Abdullai, Contributor

The Tema East Member of Parliament, Hon Isaac Ashai Odamtten on Tuesday, 13th April, 2021 attended the inauguration of the new governing board of Tema Technical Institute (TTI).

The Tema Technical Institute was established in 1964 as a training centre for the textile industry. Over the years the school has diversified its courses into other important areas in technical and vocational training.



The Member of Parliament commended the current management, the Tema Metro Education, and the Greater Accra Education Directorate for their adept, and accomplishments in the area of technical education.



He also praised the old board for their sterling contribution to the development of Tema TechnicaI Institute, and, urged the new board to reach out to, and tap into the experiences of the old board for the realisation of the vision of the institution.

Hon. Isaac Ashai Odamtten used the occasion to call for effective collaboration among all stakeholders, that is, the management and the board of governors the teaching and non teaching staff, students and the PTA.



The honourable Member of Parliament for Tema East further assured the school of his unflinching support for the promotion of academic and physical development.



Lastly, he stressed on the importance of education, and the need to focus more attention on technical education and vocational education in Ghana; to provide the much needed operational and, functional human capital required for industries in Tema.