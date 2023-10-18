Tema East MP urges NDC to work together to win power

Isaac Ashai Odamtten MP

Source: GNA

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Tema East Member of Parliament, has called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to close their ranks and work together to win the 2024 elections.

Odamtten made the call when the Tema East NDC organised a vigil for two of its members who died in September this year in the course of duty.



The two are Christopher Senaku Aniklo, a Branch Organiser and Ward Coordinator at Dade Agbo Electoral Area, and Daniel Aduwa, a branch Communication Officer and Ward Organiser at Sealight Electoral Area.



Aniklo died on September 25, while Aduwa also passed on September 30.



The MP said there was the need for members to unite and campaign to ensure that they mentained the seat and wrestled power from the New Patriotic Party in the presidential race.



“Let’s make a difference in Election 2024 for the NDC victory to fulfil the Ghanaian call for the party to rescue the nation. It is time to make a difference in whatever capacity we find ourselves in as ward, constituency, regional, or national executives of the party; we must work together to redeem the nation from the current economic crisis,” he said.



He added: “We cannot make a difference by sitting on the fence; we have complained about the suffering, the economic crisis, and other issues confronting the nation due to bad governance.

“Fortunately, we have Elections 2024 to register our protest by voting out the current regime and restoring the NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama back to power.”



The Tema East MP charged party functionaries to get down to the grassroots and engage the people to help them understand that the NDC is seeking power to make a difference in their lives and economies.



Paying tribute to the fallen members, Mr. Odamtten said it was their wish to ensure victory for the party; therefore, members must do it to honour their memories.



He added that it was only hard work that would ensure a win for the party and give Ghanaians the better life they deserved.



Evans Amarh, the Tema East NDC Constituency Organizer, also advised party members to genuinely serve the party for their good works to speak for themselves someday, just as the two did.



As part of the vigil, members went on a candlelight procession on the streets of Tema Newtown.