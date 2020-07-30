General News

Tema East NDC Candidate slapped with 6 charges over alleged GH¢5.7 million embezzlement

Elected parliamentary candidate for Tema East Constituency , Ashai Odamtten

National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Tema East Constituency has allegedly been charged with six counts over a GH¢5.7 million embezzlement case.

Isaac Ahai Odantten was charged by the Economic and Organized Crime Office based on the advice of the Auditor General’s office.



According to reports by Daily Guide, the former Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolitian Assembly had been charged with conspiracy to cause financial loss to the state, money laundering, contravention of public procurement act, extortion, among other charges.



Isaac Ahai Odantten is likely to face the charges with four others.

Meanwhile, prior to Mr Odantten’s charges, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) again opened slots for three candidates to file nomination for consideration as the parliamentary candidate for the Tema East Constituency.



This was due to the absence of the elected parliamentary candidate, Ashai Odamtten, who has been out of the jurisdictions two weeks after he was elected parliamentary candidate in September 2019.

