Tema East NPP promises victory for Bawumia after visit

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema have vowed to ensure that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is elected the flagbearer of the party when the party holds presidential primaries later in the year.

The vow was made in Tema East on Sunday after the delegates had held a meeting with Dr. Bawumia at the Olams School in Tema Community 1.



“There are too many historical anecdotes that a Bawumia victory would write for the NPP to sit down and watch the opportunity pass by,” said Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, Chairman of the Tema East constituency branch of the NPP.



He consequently vows that, “we will do everything to ensure that Vice President Bawumia becomes our next flagbearer.”



The vow comes after Dr. Bawumia picked up forms to file and contest for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NPP.And after filing the nomination forms, Dr. Bawumia has hit the ground running starting with a tour of the Greater Accra region.



“For me, the biggest statement that the election of Dr. Bawumia would make for the NPP is that it would bust the myth that we are an Akan party,” said Mr. Stephen Aboagye, Second Constituency Vice Chairman of the NPP in Tema East.

He said that move would be a master stroke because in addition to purging the negative perception about the NPP, it will also “disarm the NDC of that lie that they have been telling about us.”



Like his boss, the constituency Chairman, Mr. Aboagye also vowed to do whatever it takes to ensure that Dr. Bawumia wins.



“The goal is not to only have Dr. Bawumia elected, but so resoundingly that it will be a scary statement to the NDC.”



He said, he and the delegates in Tema, are joining other delegates from across the country to hit the ground and start campaigning for Dr. Bawumia.



“The NDC as a party often attacks Dr. Bawumia because they are afraid of him. We will go into every nook and cranny of this country with the Bawumia gospel; we will ensure that at least 80% of the votes are won by him.

Already, my boss, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, has toured some regions and brought us good news that his Excellency the brilliant vice president who is very innovative has won the election massively in advance.”



Mr. Stephen Aboagye said to thunderous applause from delegates.



Meanwhile, Hon Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, who is the current Managing Director of VALCO, and former MP for Tema East, has also vowed to campaign for Dr. Bawumia’s victory.



“For me, the motivation is simple – Ghana, along with the rest of the world has been pushed into economic discomfort by COVID 19 and the Russia/Ukraine war. What we need now is an economist to run this country, not a historian and communicator.



Bawumia is the economist, Mahama is the historian cum communicator. In an examination, it is either you passed or failed, Dr. Bawumia has passed as vice president because of his brilliant performance, the same way, NPP delegates across the country and Ghanaians in general would also pass their exams for Bawumia to become flagbearer and the next president in 2025.”

Hon Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover said.



In attendance include the hardworking Tema Mayor, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, who was mobbed and received cheers from delegates, Mr. Albert Kraku, communications officer of Tema East NPP, Mr. Dennis Amanor Tetteh, Tema East submetro chair, Seth Agyapong, constituency organizer and Gilbert Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Tema East NPP youth organizer,



Hon.Felix Mensah Nii Annang-la, Fomer Tema Mce And Mrs.Comfort Angeley Nai, Tema East NPP Women Organizer and Ustarz Bawa of Nasara.



.